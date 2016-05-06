How to Set Up Windows Hello Fingerprint Login

If you want to add an extra layer of security to your laptop, consider using a built-in fingerprint reader. Your fingerprints are unique to you, making them a secure way to log on to your computer; it's also significantly easier than memorizing a password. If your laptop has a fingerprint reader built in, you can set up the functionality in Windows Hello.
Here's how to set up Windows Hello fingerprint logins:
1. Go to Settings > Accounts.
2. Scroll to Windows Hello and click Set Up in the Fingerprint section.
If you don't have a PIN, you'll need to create one to set up the fingerprint reader.
3. Click Get Started.
4. Enter your PIN.
5. Scan your finger on the fingerprint reader.
You will have to do this multiple times to give the scanner a good picture of your prints.
6. Click Add Another if you want to repeat the process with another finger, or close the program.
