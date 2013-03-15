Send Real-Time St. Patty's Day Greetings With justWink App

While St. Patrick's D is meant to celebrate St. Patrick, the bishop who explained the Holy Trinity to the Irish through a three-leaved shamrock, today it's all about eating corned beef and cabbage and drinking lots of Guiness. Similarly, snail mail cards are practically medieval. But that doesn't mean you're off the hook for sending out greeting cards to honor the holiday. But justWink has just brought that tradition into the 21st Century.

The digital greeting card site has created a smartphone app, by American Greetings Corporation, that lets users send greeting cards on the go. Users can choose from 16 St. Patrick's Day-specific cards and send them to family and friends via text, email, Facebook or Twitter. Or, if your loved one isn't up-to-speed on the digital age, they can be sent through the Web at justWink.com.

There are cards appropriate for sending to your mother, as well as cards more appropriate for your partner in crime across the bar, with themes ranging from chasing rainbows to holiday shenanigans, and users can even add photos to their cards. Plus, the justWink app has more than 500 cards for every occasion, so you can use it all year round, instead of just on St. Patrick's Day. The app is free for Android, iPhone, Nook and Kindle Fire, and has the ability to send Facebook-powered birthday reminders.

For the more traditionalists out there, Android and iPhone users can opt to go the snail-mail route with any of these cards for $2.99.