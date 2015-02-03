Razer Sharpens Blade with Nvidia GTX 970M GPU

Razer's gotten itself a power up, courtesy of Nvidia. The company's refreshed the 14-inch Blade, making the jump from last generation's Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M GPU to the more powerful GTX 970M GPU with a whopping 3GB of video memory. Available now starting at $2,199, the notebook retains its stylish black aluminum chassis complete with its pair of distinctive ridges and the alluring glowing green three-headed snake.

In addition to the new Nvidia Maxwell card, the revamped Blade features a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-4720 CPU with 16GB of RAM. Similar to past iterations of the laptop, the newest version of the Blade features three SSD configurations: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The QHD+ version of the laptop features a 3200 x 1800 display, but Razer also offers a model with 1920 x 1080p panel. However the full HD model ($1,999) will only feature 8GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD.

Both iterations of the Blade will have 3 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, a backlit anti-ghosting keyboard, a Kensington lock and a 2 megapixel camera. In terms of software, you can expect Dolby Digital Plus Home Theater and Razer Synapse 2.0, the company's cloud-based software that lets you create and program macros.

With Razer, the more things change (new GPU and CPU), the more they stay the same (lightweight, sexy chassis) and with gaming laptops that's not a bad thing.