Pre-Prime Day Deal: $250 Off 4K Dell XPS 13 w/ 1TB SSD

It may be the Fourth of July, but Amazon is offering bargain hunters a Prime Day sneak peek with a tempting deal on our favorite consumer laptop.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9370 on sale for $1,399.99. Traditionally priced at $1,649.99, that's $250 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

Buy the Dell XPS 13 9370 for $1,399.99 ($250 off)

It packs a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and generous 1TB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 9370 (2018) review, we loved its attractive design, vibrant screen, strong performance, long battery life (8:53), and its unique cooling system.

From streaming movies to casual gaming, the Dell XPS 13 9370 handled everything we threw at it without a hiccup. Thanks to Dell's new cooling system, the Dell XPS 13 delivered better sustained performance than other laptops on long tasks like 4K video compressing or running the same benchmark 10 times in succession. Since the XPS 13 uses a new thermal setup with dual fans, dual heat pipes and special thermal insulation, it prevents its processor from throttling as aggressively as many other laptops.

In Geekbench 3 performance ratings, the Dell XPS 13 came out on top with a score of 14,953, which is well above the 9,984 category average.

As for connectivity, Dell had to sacrifice port selection to slim the XPS 13 down to 0.46 inches. There's no USB Type-A port or full-size SD card reader, but it does have two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

This deal ends soon, so grab this high-end machine for a stellar price while you can.