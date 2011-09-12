Philadelphia Newspapers Reveal Details of Arnova 10 G2 Tablet With Subscription Offer

Philadelphia Media Network is moving forward with its plan to provide discounted Android tablets to its digital newspaper subscribers. PMN announced today that it has partnered with tablet manufacturer Arnova to offer 5,000 of the company's Android-powered Arnova 10 G2 tablets to PMN digital subscribers.

The subsidized Arnova 10 G2 offer starts on Sept. 13, and means that consumers can pay as little as $99 for the tablet when you sign up for a two-year digital subscription to The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News for $9.99 a month (for a total of $218), or pay $129 for the slate with a one-year subscription to both papers for $12.99 a month (for a total of $284).

“We are proud to partner with the Philadelphia Media Network on this opportunity to take media and the consumption of it to the next level,” said Henri Crohas, Arnova President. “This is a partnership that both brands can be proud of as we both continue to push the boundaries of technology with the goal of improving every day life.”

The tablet is reportedly equipped with a 1-GHz processor and features a 10.1-inch, 1024 x 600 capacitive multitouch display and comes loaded with Android 2.3 Gingerbread. The tablet is a dead-ringer for the Archos 101 Internet tablet that we gave a three-star review to back in December 2010 and, save for the missing Android buttons of the 10 G2's face. Arnova and Archos are separate brands owned by the same company. A similar model of this Arnova tablet (the Arnova 10) can be found on Amazon.com for as little as $189 with no newspaper subscription necessary.