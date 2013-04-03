Nokia Lumia 950 Prototype Image Leaked

Could this be the first photo of the Nokia Lumia 950? According to Windows Phone Central, the answer is a tentative maybe. The image could potentially be an empty model and has yet to be verified. A quick glance at the device shows the company taking a step back from the colored, rounded thickness we've seen in current Lumias, going with a thinner, boxier frame.
The phone is supposed to be a throwback to the Nokia N95, focusing more on long battery life than flashy features. Alleged specs include a 1280 x 768-pixel AMOLED display and 2GB of RAM. The phone will have an upgraded camera with "lossless zoom," Xenon flash and the low-light performance that's a standout feature in the Lumia 920.
As tantalizing as the alleged image and specs are, questions concerning OS, camera specs and storage have yet to be answered.