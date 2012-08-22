Nikon Announces Android-Powered S800C Coolpix Camera

If you like to share photos on social networks but find the cameras built into smartphones to be a bit too limiting, Nikon has the camera for you. The Wi-Fi-compatible Coolpix S800c is the one of the first Android-powered point-and-shoot cameras, complete with the ability to surf the web or run apps, making it easier than ever to spam your followers' feeds with high-res photos of your favorite meals.

The camera comes with 4GB of internal storage, meaning you can download photo-friendly Android apps like Instagram, Pixlr-o-matic or Camera Fun Pro and run them directly on the Coolpix S800c, opening up a world of additional filters and social media options. The camera itself ships with 18 photo filters.

Along those lines, the foremost consideration when buying a camera is how it shoots, not how it connects to the Internet. The Nikon Coolpix S800c offers all the major features you'd expect to find, including a 16MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor, a 10x optical zoom lens, a 3.5-inch touchscreen display and the ability to capture 1080p video with stereo sound, then upload them straight to Vimeo or YouTube. There's also a built-in GPS for geotagging photos and movies, and Nikon claims its EXPEED C2 processing engine speeds up the camera's response times and performance.

The Android 2.3-powered Nikon Coolpix S800c will hit store shelves in September clad in either black or white. Both colors will carry a suggested MSRP of $349.95. Hopefully, Android doesn't feel as laggy on the Nikon camera as it did on the Polaroid SC1630 we tried out earlier this year.