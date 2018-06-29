The New Alienware 15 and 17 Are Now $200 Off

The new Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 laptops are fitted with Intel's latest six-core processors, a generous 16GB of RAM, and at least a GTX 1060 video card.

As you can imagine, they're not cheap rigs. However, for a limited time Alienware is taking $200 off its new gaming laptops via coupon code "200OFF1599". In addition, it's taking $100 off both the entry level Alienware 15 and the entry level Alienware 17 via coupon code "100OFF999".

After discount, the cheapest laptops you can get are the base Alienware 15 R4 for $1,273.99 and the base Alienware 17 R5 for $1,371.99. But don't let their entry-level status fool you. These machines make for solid gaming rigs.

The Alienware 15 packs a 15.6-inch IPS 108op LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and a GTX 1060 OC 6GB video card.

For $98 more, the base Alienware 17 R5 bumps you to a 17.3-inch IPS 108op LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, and a 1TB 7200rpm HDD with 8GB SSD. Otherwise, it packs the same 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1060 OC 6GB video card.

For gamers who want no-holds barred performance, Coupon "200OFF1599" will slash $200 off all other Alienware 15 and 17 configurations.

Alienware's sale ends July 2 at 8am ET.