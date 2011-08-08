Motorola's Droid Bionic Could Be First 4G LTE/ World Phone GSM Capable Phone

The folks over at AnrdoidCentral have uncovered an interesting find in an FCC document for Motorola's Droid Bionic. The document, which contains a draft version of the Bionic's user manual features a section on World Phone GSM capabilities. The Bionic was previously only expected to run 4G LTE, so the possible inclusion of World Phone GSM capabilities is a surprise. But the bigger surprise is that the Bionic could be the first smartphone to offer both capabilities in one device.

But AndroidCentral also points out that portions of the guide appeared to be taken from guides for other Motorola devices. Couple that with the fact that a 4G LTE Bionic with World Phone GSM capabilities, a dual core processor with each core running at 1-GHz, and 4.3-inch qHD display would drain a standard smartphone battery in no time.

We got a look at the Bionic during CES 2011 and were impressed by its potential. In addition to its powerful dual core processor and qHD display, the smartphone will also include 512MB of RAM, an 8 megapixel rear-facing camera and VGA front-facing camera, and an HDMI port to output 1080p videos to HDTVs. A Mirror Mode function allows the phone to simultaneously display content on a TV and its own display.