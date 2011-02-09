Motorola Atrix 4G Reviewed: Dual Core Power, Innovative Design

Sometimes you need a smart phone, and other times a laptop does the trick. Motorola's new Atrix 4G, with its ultra-powerful dual-core hardware, amazingly transforms itself between both cell and notebook configurations on demand so you're covered either way. Equipped with Nvidia's cutting-edge dual-core Tegra 2 processor, the Atrix 4G also is fully loaded with 1GB of RAM. Despite being less than half an inch thick, the handset is graced with a sharp 4-inch screen with qHD resolution. The phone also connects to AT&T's nascent 4G cellular network to provide the fastest data speeds the carrier can muster.

What really sets the Atrix 4G apart are its docking accessories which launch the device into whole new realms of modular computing. A svelte Laptop Dock converts the phone into a notebook-style device offering full web browsing and physical keyboard without sacrificing smart phone abilities. A Multimedia Dock sits near entertainment centers and allows the Atrix 4G to serve up HD content like photos, videos, plus music in the living room.

Check out our in depth review to learn more about this super capable smart phone.