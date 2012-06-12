Mobile Adult Video Content User Base to Triple by 2015

The number of users of mobile adult video content is expected to triple by 2015, according to a report by Juniper Research. This growth is attributed to the growing tablet user base as well as an above average affluence of these users, even in emerging markets. Additionally, tablet owners are more likely than smartphone users to have a credit card and will therefore have a higher likelihood of spending more money, more frequently, than the average smartphone user.

Revenues from subscriptions to mobile adult sites on both tablets and handsets are expected to increase from $462 million in 2012 to $1.5 billion by 2017, a third of which will come directly from tablet devices. The international increase in tablet users, coupled with an increase in the average number of subscription billing periods being purchased, contribute to this significant growth projection.

Increase in mobile adult content revenue will be negatively impacted by high number of tablet devices being shared between multiple users despite rapid growth projections. Additionally, consumers may be wary of purchasing tablet-specific adult content as the market moves towards multiple device consumption, including desktop and laptop computers. Region specific social attitudes and customs will also slow growth.

Despite these negative growth factors, the adult industry is expecting substantial revenue growth in the upcoming years. Tablets pairs the privacy of a smartphone with a larger browsing screen, making it an ideal device for media consumption. According to Charlotte Miller, author of the report, "it is clear that, as with many other types of content, users of mobile adult content will want to access content on their tablets as well as on smartphones and PCs."