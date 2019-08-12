Back-to-School Deal: Surface Laptop 2 Now $300 Off

Need a great college laptop but don't want to spend a fortune? Microsoft is selling the Surface Laptop 2 for up to $300 off and the base model now costs just $799. This killer deal, found at Best Buy and Microsoft's online store, drops the price of one of our favorite college laptops just in time for the new school year.

Originally $999, the Surface Laptop 2 in silver with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD costs just $799 after a $200 discount. If you need more storage, the 256GB model now goes for $999, down from $1,299. We recommend this configuration not only because you get our minimum recommended laptop specs, but also because it's the cheapest model in the new stealthy black color variant.

You'll find $300 savings on higher-end SKUs as well. When configured with a more powerful Core i7 CPU, the Surface Laptop 2 costs $1,299 after a hefty discount. A 16GB model with a 512GB SSD costs $1,899 after a $300 reduction, and the beefy 1TB model drop to $2,399.

The Surface Laptop 2 was one of the best laptops released in 2018 and still puts up a good fight against the best laptops available now. Along with its elegant design highlighted by an Alcantara fabric deck, the Surface Laptop 2 offers fast performance, a bright, vivid display and solid battery life, all in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. While we wish it had a USB-C port and faster SSD, the Surface Laptop 2 remains an excellent choice for students or business users who travel frequently.

If you can wait another semester, the Surface Laptop 3 is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year. However, you won't find a deal that's as good as this one anytime soon.