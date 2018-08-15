Microsoft Launches Your Phone App to Connect Android to Your PC

Microsoft is once again warming up to Android.

The tech giant on Wednesday (Aug. 15) launched Your Phone, a service it's been testing with Windows Insiders that allows you to transfer content wirelessly between your Android phone and Windows 10 device. The move should make it easier to transfer content between your devices — that is, once it adds some new features.

In order to access Your Phone, you'll need to download the app for your computer on the Microsoft Store. A complementary app that runs on your Android device is available in the Google Play marketplace. Once those are setup and linked, you'll be able to transfer your content.

For now, though, the app is somewhat limited. Your Phone is only available to sync your photos between Android and Windows 10. So, if you want to send files over or share some music tracks between devices, you'll be out of luck. And there's no indication on the Your Phone listing in the Microsoft Store when that feature might be available.

Still, if it's photos you want to transfer, the process is pretty simple.

Once you boot up the app on your Windows 10 machine, you'll have to sync it with your Android Phone in the Your Phone app or Windows settings pane. Upon doing so, you'll see your recent photos and will have the option of dragging and dropping them between your devices.

Your Phone was unveiled at Microsoft's Build conference in May. Photos sharing was mentioned during the presentation, but Microsoft spent considerable time also touting the app's ability to read text messages from both Android and Windows. It also discussed the possibility of getting your Android push notifications on your computer. For now, those features aren't available. And it's unclear when — or even if — they'll be making their way to the operating systems.

Still, if you want a better connection between Android and Windows 10 in hopes of forming an even stronger bond with more features in the future, now's the time to download Your Phone.