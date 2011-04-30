Lenovo Laptop Decoder Ring: What the Model Numbers Mean

At first glance, Lenovo’s notebook model names can look like alphabet soup. Fortunately, you don’t need to stay up all night scratching your head and wondering how an IdeaPad Z530 differs from a ThinkPad L410. We’ve got a simple explanation of Lenovo’s model-naming scheme.

The most basic distinction in Lenovo’s naming structure is between its three main laptop lines: ThinkPad, IdeaPad, and “Essential” notebooks.

Lenovo ThinkPads

Lenovo’s ThinkPads are its world-famous business portables. Though the Edge series has a somewhat sleeker aesthetic, all ThinkPads share the same design heritage, complete with that iconic red TrackPoint in the middle of their keyboards.

Lenovo ThinkPads are divided into six series, each of which is designated either by a single letter or by the “Edge” series sub-brand.

The ThinkPad series are:

X Series: The super-slim portable line includes the 11-inch ThinkPad X120e, the 12-inch ThinkPad X220 with its associated X220 convertible tablet, and the upcoming 13-inch ThinkPad X1.

Lenovo IdeaPads

Lenovo targets IdeaPads toward mainstream consumers, though the IdeaPad V series is also marketed at small business users. IdeaPads don’t have the same overriding design ID as ThinkPads, and you won’t find a TrackPoint between their G and H keys, but they do have some truly unique designs.

Lenovo IdeaPads are divided into five series, each of which is designated by a single letter at the beginning of the model name:

Y Series: This multimedia and gaming-oriented series comes in 14- and 15-inch designs, including the Y460 and the Y560. Models ending in “d” have 3D screens and those ending in “p” are optimized for best performance.

Lenovo “Essential” Line

The “Essential” line could also be known as the line with no name, because the “essential” moniker is omitted from the model names of these budget-oriented systems.

Instead, these few-frills notebooks are named using series letters only. The two series letters are:

G Series: Low-cost consumer notebooks in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch sizes.

Low-cost consumer notebooks in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch sizes. B Series: Budget business systems in 14- and 15-inch form factors.

