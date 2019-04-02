Killer Deal: $36 Off Top 4TB Seagate Drive

These days, anyone can benefit from some extra storage space. Especially when that storage space comes in the form of a portable hard drive.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drive on sale for $83.99. That's $36 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive. (It also undercuts Walmart's and Dell's price by at least $10).

Buy the Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drive for $83.99 at Amazon

We tested the drive's file transfer rates using a Microsoft Surface Book and found that it delivered read and write speeds of 87.25 MBps and 96.63 MBps, respectively. The drive's 0.3-pound weight also made it easy to take on the road.

The USB 3.0-equipped drive is Windows PC plug-and-play ready. If you're a MacBook user, the drive can easily be reformatted to support MacOS. As an added bonus, the Seagate Expansion can even be used as an external drive for your PS4 or Xbox.