The best kids tablets in 2020

The best kids tablets are a great way for kids to learn how computers work, as they boast their touch-screen user interfaces and often simpler operating systems. And if you buy a kids tablet, you get comprehensive parental controls to help you stop junior from browsing adult-oriented websites or making in-app purchases.

Some of the best tablets overall double as great kids tablets, thanks to their durability and strong parental controls. We tested a bunch to give you an idea of which are the best kids tablets to buy right now.

One of the best kids tablets by far is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for its affordable price and great battery life. But, if you have a regular Fire Tablet, take a look at our step by step guide on how to add Google Play to your Fire Tablet. If you're struggling to find the best kids tablet for a cheap price, take a look at our best laptop deals page, which covers everything. Looking for some kids-friendly games? Check out our Dreams review.

The best kids tablets you can buy today

Thanks to the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition's durable design and robust parental controls, it's the best kids tablet overall.

1. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Durable design with two-year accidental-damage protection

Robust parental controls

Tons of free, age-appropriate content

Long battery life

Soft speakers

At the top of the best kids tablets chain is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. Not only does it offer a rubber bumper that'll protect the tablet from drops and scratches, but it also comes with a two-year no-questions-asked warranty.

On top of that, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offers long battery life, hitting 10 hours and 12 minutes. It also boasts a bright screen and relatively solid performance for the price.

See our full Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review.

If you need something a little bigger for your kids, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is easily the best kids tablet at 10 inches. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Extensive parental controls

Included 2-year warranty

Impressive battery life

So-so camera quality

Overload on Amazon content

If you want to get your kid something a little bigger, we recommend getting the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It lasted an epic 13 hours and 29 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test and it comes packed with a ton of parental controls as well as a 2-year warranty, like its predecessor. Its 10-inch screen is also super bright and offers decent color. It looked great while watching SpongeBob SquarePants aka the best kids show.

See our full Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition review.

Looking for something that you and your kids can share? Pick up the Apple iPad Air (2019), which ranks among best kids tablets thanks to its long battery life and Smart Keyboard support.

3. Apple iPad Air (2019)

Big, beautiful display

Long battery life

Fast A12 Bionic chip

Supports Smart Keyboard

Smart Keyboard is a pricey add-on

At half of the price of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air ($499) is a much more affordable iOS product for your kids. Its 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 is super bright and colorful, so when your child draws on it with the compatible iPad Pencil (1st Gen), their work will really come to life.

A couple of other neat features is that it supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, so you can get your child into typing, and it even has a headphone jack. On top of all of that, it has a wild 11 hours and 54 minutes of battery life. If you trust your kid with something pricey, one of the best kids tablets you can get is the Apple iPad Air (2019).

See our full Apple iPad Air (2019) review.

Are your kids a little older and need a bit more oomph out of their tablet? Get the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018), which is not only one of the best kids tablets, but one of the best tablets overall.

4. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)

Thinner and lighter design

Immersive full-screen Liquid Retina display

Incredible A12X Bionic speed rivals or beats most laptops

Very long battery life

Entry-level model has just 64GB of storage

If your child is a little older and you can trust them with some pricey tech, we'd recommend getting them a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With its unique AR capabilities, your child can take a journey through a virtual world and bring creatures to life right on the family couch.

And if they're into drawing, the newest Apple Pencil is the perfect companion due to its magnetic wireless charging and smooth flat-edge grip. On top of that, they'll benefit from Xbox One S level graphics that can handle games like NBA 2K19.

See our full New iPad Pro 2018 12.9-inch review.

Looking for something relatively affordable but don't want to give up quality? The Apple iPad (2019) is a great choice among the best kids tablets.

5. Apple iPad (2019)

Longer battery life

Brighter display

More screen space

Gets pricey with Keyboard and Pencil

Aging design

You could go for a more-affordable Android tablet, or one from Amazon, but the iPad offers the strongest app lineup for your kid(s). From educational titles that take advantage of augmented reality titles to a ton of tablet-optimized games, you'll never find your child asking why a certain app isn't available for the iPad.

And not only does the 2019 model offer speedy performance and solid battery life, it works with Apple's Pencil (an extra $99) and has Smart Keyboard support.

See our full Apple iPad (2019) review.

If you're kids are still really young, consider picking up the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition. It's durable and offers a two-year warranty, making the one of the best kids tablets.

6. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Two-year "Worry-Free" warranty

Great parental controls

Expandable storage

Tinny speakers

Wi-Fi is needed at unexpected times

Editor's Note: Amazon's updated the Fire 7 Kids tablet with more storage, more speed, a better Alexa, less battery life and a new adjustable-stand case for hands-free content consumption.

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition bundles the company's 7-inch budget tablet ($49 on its own) with a new protective bumper and a year's subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited for just $99 (16GB).

FreeTime Unlimited gives you more than 10,000 books, videos, educational apps and games curated for children. Plus, a two-year guarantee promises a no-questions-asked replacement if your child destroys the tablet.

See our full Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review.

If you want something more affordable than Apple that isn't locked in kids mode all the time, one best kids tablet is the Lenovo Tab 4 8, which boasts decent performance and good battery life.

7. Lenovo Tab 4 8

Good battery life

Decent performance

Bright and colorful display

Great value

Front camera could be better

Lenovo's new 8-inch tablet is a good option for slightly older kids, ones with more experience with technology that don't need the training-wheels of a tablet made for younger tots. Unlike Amazon's Fire tablets, the Tab 4 8 offers a true Android experience, so you can use Google's apps without the annoyances and risks involved with side-loading.

It also offers good battery life and performance, and a bright, colorful display. For $20 extra, you can get Lenovo's Kids Pack add-on, which includes content curated just for kids, parental controls, options for scheduling and limiting play time, a protective bumper case, stickers and a blue light filter.

See our full Lenovo Tab 4 8 review.

A step up in Lenovo tablets is the Lenovo Tab 4 10, which offers more screen and a comfortable design, making it another best kids tablet.

8. Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

Amazing battery life

Comfortable design

Decent performance

Solid speakers

Running old Android 7.1

This enhanced version of Lenovo's 10-inch tablet can be made more kid-friendly with Lenovo's $20 Kids Pack add on, which provides a bumper to protect it from drops and a kids mode to protect your child from the worst of the Internet. But why would you go for this larger, pricier version? Its battery lasted three hours longer than the 8-inch model's did.

See our full Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus review.

If you need a supercheap tablet, look no further than the Amazon Fire 7 (2019), which is an easy substitute for a best kids tablet.

9. Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

Snappy despite its price

Super cheap

Hands-free Alexa

Amazon ads a-plenty (unless you pay more)

Low-res display

If you trust your kids not to wreck a tablet, it's hard to say no to the low-priced $50 Amazon Fire tablet, and the 2019 one is new and improved with Alexa. This 7-inch slate offers Amazon's solid parental controls, so you won't need to worry about Junior navigating to sites they shouldn't see.

However, you're not getting the rubber bumper, 2-year, no questions asked warranty or the year of FreeTime Unlimited books, videos, educational apps and games. On top of that, the Fire 7 has a relatively low-res display and still doesn't feature Google apps.

See our full Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review.