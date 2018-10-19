New iPad Pro Could Get This Huge Change

Since its inception, Apple's iPad Pro has shipped with a Lightning port that allows you to charge the device and connect to accessories that support the port. But that might soon change.

The folks over at Japanese Apple-tracking site Macotakara are reporting that Apple plans to ditch the Lightning connector in its upcoming iPad Pro in favor of a USB-C port. The move follows a host of reports of late that suggest Apple was at least considering a change to USB-C for its upcoming flagship tablet. The move, according to some reports, centers on Apple wanting to allow for faster charging speeds and better data transmission in its iPad Pro.

Apple moving to USB-C wouldn't necessarily be a surprise, as the company already offers USB-C in its MacBook. And considering the iPad Pro's revamp will be focused on the power user and those in the corporate world who might want to take advantage of USB-C, it would only make sense it's going in that direction.

Several reports have surfaced of late that suggest the iPad Pro will come with a design revamp. That design change could include slimmed-down bezels around the screen and the addition of Face ID. Apple has also reportedly decided to ditch Touch ID and has built a new Apple Pencil to improve digital writing on the tablet.

Adding USB-C would be a major departure for Apple. But it would also represent an important turn in making the iPad Pro more universally accessible to people who have accessories they like to use with different devices.

Apple has been keeping its plans for the upcoming iPad Pro close to the vest. However, the company is holding a special press event on Oct. 30, where it's expected to unveil all the details about its tablet.