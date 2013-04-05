iOS Steals Market Share from Android and BlackBerry

According to comScore's latest U.S. smartphone study, Apple has made significant advances both in smartphone hardware and its operating system market share, taking a little bit of air out of Android's sails. BlackBerry also took a bit of a hit during the same time frame.

Android still ranks as the top smartphone platform with a hefty 51.7 percent market share, but Apple’s share did increased 3.9 percentage points to 38.9 percent between November 2012 and February 2013. BlackBerry lost 1.9 percent, but still hangs in there in third place, followed by Microsoft (3.2 percent) and Symbian (0.5 percent).

In terms of smartphone manufacturers, the same study indicates Apple is No. 1 with nearly 40 percent market share, which is up 3.9 percent since November. Samsung isn't far behind, however, with 21.3 percent (up 1 percent). HTC, Motorola and LG made up the rest of the list with 9.3 percent, 8.4 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. BlackBerry didn't make the top five smartphone manufacturers.

The number of Americans went up over this same time period by 8 percent, adding up to a nearly mind-boggling 133.7 million people with smartphones. According to comScore, this study is based on a nationally representative sample of mobile subscribers age 13 and older.