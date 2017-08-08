Intel Announcing 8th-Gen Core Processors This Month

We'll get more news about Intel's 8th-generation CPUs, code-named "Coffee Lake," later this month.

In a pre-announcemnt of sorts, Intel said it will host a livestream on Facebook on August 21 (coincidentally, the same day as the solar eclipse) at 11 a.m. ET.

You will be able to watch the announcement on Intel's Facebook page, Intel's own site and, of course you'll be able to learn everything you need to know about the laptop versions here on Laptop Mag.

The Coffee Lake CPUs will be a refinement of its predecessor, Kaby Lake, and maintain a 14nm size. (Skylake, Kaby Lake's predecessor, also measured 14nm).

Other than that, little is known about the upcoming 8th-gen chips, though Intel previously announced that it will have a 30 percent performance improvement over Kaby Lake. Rumors suggest that Intel will pack more power in lower-end chips and put emphasis on having more threads in response to AMD's newly released Ryzen processors, but we'll have to wait until August 21 to find out.

