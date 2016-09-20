This $9,500 VR Suitcase Has Built-in Laptop and HTC Vive

As someone who works with HTC Vive a lot, assembly and disassembly can be a pain. And don't even get me started on trying to transport all the odds and ends of the setup. According to RoadtoVR, my transport troubles might soon be alleviated thanks to virtual reality production company Innoactive's VR Suitcase. Priced at a tear-inducing $9,500, the custom-crafted and waterproof (IP6 certified) case can instantly transform any space into a VR showroom.

Weighing less than 50 pounds, the VR Suitcase is made from carbon-fiber and laser-cut foam. That's light enough for the system to be checked in on flights without worrying about pesky overweight baggage fees. It also sports a TSA-conforming combination lock.

In addition to the fancy case, the VR Suitcase's exorbitant price nets you a VR-ready laptop -- in this case the MSI GT72VR-6RDAC16H21. Starting at $2,232, the notebook features an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Also included in the enterprise-focused suitcase are a pair of collapsible monopods to mount your base station, a carbon-fiber docking station with an integrated Vive link box, rechargeable batteries and power adapters. And last, but definitely not least, you get the actual Vive headset with the controllers.

Innoactive's website claims the VR Suitcase takes 3 minutes to set up, and thanks to the integrated Vive link, I'm inclined to believe that. After positioning the base stations on their monopods, all you have to do is plug in the headset and you should be ready to go. My favorite part of this setup is how few wires are needed.

Since the VR Suitcase relies on battery power, the company has eliminated the need for no less than six cords. In fact, the controllers are charged once they're placed back in the suitcase via the integrated power bank. Speaking of battery life, the company claims that the VR Suitcase can last eight hours on a charge.

Although, the VR Suitcase is currently an enterprise-only product. I'm hoping that Innoactive will expand its target audience to regular folks like you and me at a more economical rate.