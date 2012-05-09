HP Pavilion g6 and g7 Sport Enhanced Design and Audio, Start at $479

HP is kicking off the back to school season early this year with the announcement of its revamped Pavilion g6 and g7 series laptops. So far, HP is keeping mum on the exact specs for either notebook, but they did mention that the laptops would be available with a mix of Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge CPUs as well as AMD's next-generation APU.

As for their looks, both the 15.6-inch g6 and 17.3-inch g7 will now feature curved, beveled edges and what HP calls "elements of precision." Their keyboard decks have taken on a sunken bowl shape and they will include textured touchpads. Above the keyboard, a chrome strip now borders the exposed speaker bar. Both laptops are available in ruby red, linen white, sparking black, winter blue and bright purple.

Both the g6 and g7 will hit the market on July 25 at a base price of $479 and $549, respectively.