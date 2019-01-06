HP's New EliteBook x360 830 G5 Is a Sleek 2-in-1 with a Blinding Display

HP kicked off its CES today by unveiling several new laptops, including the EliteBook x360 830 G5, a convertible spin-off of the clamshell EliteBook 830 G5. The x360 830 G5 will be available this March, but pricing has not yet been announced.

A standout feature of the new 13.3-inch notebook is its optional Sure View screen, which HP claims to be the most luminous panel on a business 2-in-1. With a blinding peak brightness rated at 1,000 nits, the EliteBook x360 830 G5's reaches the same levels as some high-end HDR TVs.

If you don't need the FHD Sure View display, then the EliteBook x360 G5 is also available with a standard 1080p IPS touch screen display that has just 220 nits of max brightness. There is another standard FHD display, available in glossy and matte, that reaches 400 nits. It's important to note that the display only reaches that brightness with Sure View on. For those who aren't familiar, Sure View displays (now in their 3rd-Gen) have an integrated privacy screen that can be enabled with the press of a key. When turned on, a bright white polarizing filter severely limits viewing angles, protecting your sensitive information from prying eyes. When switched off, the screen goes back normal.

On the components front, the EliteBook x360 830 G5 is configurable with the high-end specs you'd expect in a premium business laptop, including up to an 8th Gen Core i7 CPU, up to a 2TB SSD and up to 32GB of RAM. Graphics, however, are limited to an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU.

HP EliteBook x360 830 G5 Price TBD Colors Silver Display 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen (Optional 1000-nit Sure View display) CPU Up to Intel Core i7-8650U RAM Up to 32GB SSD Up to 2TB GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Ports 2 USB 3.1, 2 USB-C, HDMI, headphone/mic jack, Nano SIM slot, Smartcard reader (optional) Size 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches Weight 3 pounds

Along with a fingerprint sensor and IR camera, a webcam slider offers another useful way to protect your privacy. We've seen this feature before, however, the x360 830 G5 mounted the cover on a glass bezel, not the ugly plastic we typically find.

The EliteBook x360 830 G5 has fewer ports than its predecessors, likely because of its slimmer all-aluminum design. You'll still find two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 inputs, an HDMI, a headphone jack, a SIM card slot, and an optional Smart Card reader. Notably absent are an Ethernet port and an SD card slot.

The EliteBook x360 830 G5 also stands out from other business machines with its flexible and portable chassis. As a 2-in-1, the G5 lets you convert the x360 830 G5 into a tablet by folding the display back 360-degrees. This allows for notetaking and drawing with HP's optional Active Pen stylus. You can also position the EliteBook x360 830 G5 into tent mode when viewing content or presenting slideshows.

Doing so would be cumbersome if not for the x360 830 G5's thin and relatively lightweight frame. At 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and 3 pounds, the EliteBook x360 830 G5 is even more compact than its sleek clamshell sibling.

The clamshell EliteBook 830 G5 we reviewed earlier this year impressed us with its fast performance and comfortable keyboard, but we were left disappointed by its chunky chassis and dim display. We'll get a better idea of how the EliteBook x360 830 G5 performs when we receive a unit to review, so stay tuned.