How to Use the Time Shift Camera App in BlackBerry 10

While BlackBerry 10's camera app doesn't offers a ton of options the Time Shift feature really helps it stand out. Time Shift allows users to quickly capture several photos of the same scene and then choose the best looking one. If, for example, you take a photo of a group of people and one of them blinks, you can tap the offending party's mug and change the frame to one where his or her eyes were open. To do this:

1. Open the Camera app, tap the camera icon in the top right corner of the screen and select the Time Shift icon.



2. Tap the screen when you want to capture an image.

3. If someone in the shot blinked, tap their face to bring up the Time Shift function.

4. Move the circular slider from left to right until you find a frame in which the person has their eyes open.

5. Tap the Check icon in the top right corner of the screen to save your image.

