How to Remove Sender Images in Gmail for Android

In early June, Gmail for Android added a feature which automatically places senders' Google+ profile images next to their emails in your inbox. Unfortunately, this new feature is of limited utility because many (if not most) senders don't have Google+ profile images which forces the program to display the first letter of a sender's name instead. If you find the sender images and their letter replacements a waste of space, Gmail provides an easy way to make them disappear.

To remove sender images form Gmail for Android:

1. Select Settings from the menu in your Gmail inbox.

3. Uncheck Sender image.

4. Hit the Back button. Your inbox will no longer have images next to the sender names.