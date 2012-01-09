Gigabyte Unveils New Tablets, Notebooks, and the 3-in-1 Booktop T1132N

LAS VEGAS -- Taiwan-based Gigabyte Technology sure made its trek out to Vegas a productive one; the company has five new products on display at CES 2012. Among them are an Intel Atom-powered slate, a 3-in-1 tablet/notebook/desktop, and a multimedia laptop with a Blu-ray player.

The 11.6-inch Booktop T1132N is a laptop that Gigabyte says can be used as a notebook, a tablet, and even a desktop. (The docking station allows the T1132N to transform into desktop mode.) The Booktop runs a 2nd-Generation Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GT520M graphics with Optimus technology. There are also two dual-channel speakers and two woofers with THX TruStudio Pro audio technology, plus HDMI and USB 3.0 ports. In addition to allowing the T1132N become a desktop when connected to peripheral devices, the docking station adds in a SuperMulti DVD drive.

On the tablet front, there's the Gigabyte S1081, a 10.1-inch Windows 7 slate designed for the business set. Intel's new Atom Cedar Trail CPU runs under the hood, and the S1081 will be sold with one of two storage option: a 500GB hard drive or an SSD for prioritizing speed. The included specs are nothing to scoff at: HDMI, VGA, USB 3.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and a 1.3-megapixel webcam are all on board. There's an optical trackpad to supplement the capacitive touchscreen. Gigabyte designed a docking station for the S1081, and this adds a DVD drive and two stereo/two woofer speakers.

We haven't seen too many convertible tablets in the last few months, but Gigabyte's got a new one in the T1006M. The slate features a 10.1-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel capacitive display and, like the S1081 tablet, packs Intel Atom Cedar Trail. A USB 3.0 is on board, and Gigabyte says the T1006M is 3.5G-ready.

Gigabyte also has some basic notebooks to unveil here in Las Vegas. The Gigabyte P2532F sports a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080p screen, four dual-channel stereo speakers, a Blu-ray drive, and a 7,200-rpm, 750GB hard drive. The laptop backs up that multimedia power with a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GT555M graphics with a full 2GB of RAM.

The second notebook, the Booktop M2432, has a thinner and lighter design than the P2532F. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, a 14-inch backlit display, Intel's integrated HD 3000 graphics, and an Nvidia GT 440 GPU. Gigabyte is touting the Booktop M2432's desktop-like functionality, as there are six USB ports, HDMI, D-Sub, DVI, and more ports on the system.

There will be a Gigabyte hands-on to come, but in the mean time check out the gallery.