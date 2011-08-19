First Android Ice Cream Sandwich Phone Launching in October?

Google's Android dessert buffet is getting a little longer. BGR is reporting that the next generation of Google's flagship phone may ship in October. Dubbed the Nexus Prime, it will likely be the first device running Android 4.0, code-named Ice Cream Sandwich. The phone itself is reported to have a 1.5-GHz processor and a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display with 720p resolution. It's also rumored to have a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor that features superior low light performance along with shooting 1080p video. The front camera is rumored to be 1-megapixel.

When Ice Cream Sandwich was introduced at Google I/O back in May, Google christened it with the tagline "One OS Everywhere," meaning that the version fragmentation between different phones and tablets will come to an end. Ideally, this will put all forthcoming Android devices on the same page, just like Apple has done with iOS on the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Not only will this make it easier for Android developers, but it will also result in a more fluid user experience as customers move between their phones, tablets, and other devices.

Hopefully the rumors are true and this Ice Cream Sandwich phone will be melting in our hot little hands by Halloween. Stay tuned.

via BGR