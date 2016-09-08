If you've ever set an image as your lock screen or desktop, you may find yourself dissatisfied with the crop that Windows 10 decided to use. Fortunately, you can custom-crop images to fit your display.

And you can do it with just the software that came with your PC. All you need to do is open the image you want to use in Windows 10's Photos app, which knows the dimensions of your display, so you don't need to look them up.

Here's how to edit photos to fit your display in Windows 10:

1. Open your image in Photos and hover over the top of the window with your cursor.

2. Click Edit.

5. Select Lock Screen.

6. Adjust the crop box by dragging it and moving the corner dots to select the portion you want to use and click Apply.

7. Click Save a copy.

8. Click the ... button.

9. Select Set as.

10. Select Set as lock screen or Set as background. Repeat steps 8, 9 and 10 as necessary.

You've cropped your image to fit your display!

