How to Disable Active Scripting in Internet Explorer

If you’re one of the holdouts -- someone still using Internet Explorer rather than making the jump to Edge -- you might not be aware of some of the security vulnerabilities IE still faces. Microsoft has known about one of these security threats since 2005, yet the threat has persisted in IE and it revolves around a process known as active scripting.

Once disabled, you may lose some functionality in IE, but you’ll be a whole lot safer.

1. Open Internet Explorer.

2. Click the gear icon in the top right and select Internet options.

3. Choose the Security tab at the top.

4. Under the Internet category, click the Custom level button.

5. In the Settings box, scroll until you find Scripting.

6. Select the Disable option under Active scripting.

7. Click OK.

8. Choose Yes from the pop-up warning.

9. Click Apply at the bottom right of the Internet Options window.

Windows 10 Security and Networking