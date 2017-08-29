Dell's New Rugged Tablet Can Survive 4-Foot Drops

Your Microsoft Surface Pro can run business software as well as any slate on the market, but you wouldn't want to drop it onto the concrete floor of a warehouse. Built for companies that need a truly-durable Windows slate, Dell's new Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet can survive 4-foot drips (3 feet while operational), salty air, blowing sands or even being frozen and thawed out. Starting at $1,899, the 7212 doesn't come cheap, but if you're running a business or a government agency that needs a nearly-indestructible device, you'll be more than willing to spend the money.

An update to the current-generation Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablet, the 7212 sports an Intel 7th or 6th Gen Generation CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and an 11.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display that's readable outdoors. Running your choice of Windows 10 or Windows 7 (via downgrade rights), Dell's tablet has dual batteries and a good selection of ports, including USB Type-A, a SmartCard reader and a USB Type-C port for both charging and display out. An optional 4G LTE radio will keep you connected, even when you're out in the field.

At 2.8 pounds, the Latitude 7212 is heavier than most tablets, but light compared to a typical ultraportable laptop and to its 3.9-pound predecessor. The full HD display is also a huge step up from the prior-gen model, which only had a 1366 x 768 panel.

Dell makes a number of accessories that work with the Latitude 7212, including a rugged dock, a keyboard cover with a kickstand for holding the tablet up, a battery charger and an extended I/O module which offers more ports. You can order the tablet at Dell.com starting today.

