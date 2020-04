Whether you share your laptop with family or plan to sell it, there are many reasons to delete your browser history. Like all web browsers, Safari makes it easy to clear the list of the sites you've visited. Here's how.

1. Click Safari in the menu bar in the top left corner.

2. Select Clear History.

3. Click the field next to Clear.

4. Select all history.

5. Click Clear History.

Your internet history in Safari has been erased.