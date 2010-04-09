ChillCase Notebook Bag With Integrated Fan Now Available From HP

Remember the ChillCase notebook cooler/laptop bag combo? Remember how we teased you with it, proved how well it worked, then cruelly told you it wasn't yet available for sale? Well, now it is.

HP has the 14.1-inch and 16.1-inch versions of the traditional briefcase/sleeve on their site for $39 and $49. This is a decent price for a good bag in general, but with the integrated fan it's a no-brainer. I'm just sad they only come in black.

The messenger-style ChillCase is also available now at EnRouteCases.com. The pricing isn't yet available but will be soon. And don't be surprised if you see these cases with some different branding in the coming months. We'll keep you updated.