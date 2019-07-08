Trending

Better Than Prime Day: $250 Off HP Envy 13t

Prime Day begins July 15, but HP isn't wasting any time. The PC manufacturer is extending its Fourth of July sale and taking up to 60% off select laptops and desktops right now.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Envy 13t for $749.99. That's $250 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration.

The laptop features a 13.3-inch IPS multitouch LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Alternatively, you can outfit the same laptop with an MX250 GPU for an extra $20 0r with a 4K IPS multitouch display for just $120 more. You can upgrade both options and the laptop is still $889.99 ($250 off), which is comfortably under the $1,000 mark.

In addition to the Envy 13t, shoppers can also get the HP Spectre x360 13t for $899.99 ($250 off), the HP Omen 15t for $749.99 ($250 off), or the HP 15t for $479.99 ($770 off). HP's sale is valid through July 10.

