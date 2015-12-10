Best iPad Pro Cases

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t just a very large and very impressive tablet. It’s also an expensive one. After you spend $799 or more on it, you will want to be sure to protect it with a case. Apple does offer both a silicone case ($79) and a keyboard ($169), but there are plenty of other options. Many options offer unique functionality and styles, so you will be able to find the perfect fit for your tablet and your needs.

JETech Diamond iPad Pro Smart Case Cover ($16.97)

This case is made of synthetic leather and comes in a few playful colors (and black). It covers the front and back of the iPad Pro, and Amazon reviewers write that the case is surprisingly sturdy. When you’re not using your iPad Pro, the case closes with a magnet.

Snugg iPad Pro Case ($29.99)

Snugg’s offering for the iPad Pro is made of leather with a fiber interior. It features a kickstand with two positions and a hand strap for when you use your iPad Pro on the go. Need to carry your stylus with you? A loop is incorporated into the case to keep it close by.

Logi Create Backlit Keyboard Case ($149.95)

Logi likes to tout that it developed the Create Backlit Keyboard Case with help from Apple. This has more tricks up its sleeve than Apple’s keyboard, though. The Create covers the back of the iPad for full protection, and it has backlit keys. The keyboard also features shortcut keys, including search and media controls that Apple’s version doesn’t have.

IVSO Keyboard Case ($29.50)

This case sports familiar features, like a polyurethane leather cover and a kickstand, but its keyboard has one big difference. When you want to use the Bluetooth keyboard, it sits in the case. If you don’t want to take it with you, simply detach it from the case and you’re on your way. It comes in five different colors: black, blue, purple, red and white.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Case ($29.99)

If you need heavy-duty protection but still want access to ports and buttons, this is your iPad Pro case. It is made of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate for shock absorbance. There are cutouts for the Lightning connector, headphone jack and sleep-wake buttons. Raised edges in front of the screen should help prevent your screen from shattering and scratching.

Targus VersaVu Rotating Case ($69.99)

The Targus VersaVu takes a polycarbonate case to protect your iPad Pro and wraps it in a padded cover for extra security. The padding unfolds into a kickstand that lets you hold up your iPad either vertically or horizontally. When you’re on the go, it all folds up and is held together with an elastic cord.

Luvvitt Clear Grip ($14.99)

Apple’s hardware is beautiful, so getting this clear case will let you show off your new iPad Pro. It’s made of TPU, which makes holding the iPad grippy, while protecting it from drops. Its raised lips ensure that the screen never touches the ground.

MoKo Slim-Fit Multi-angle Folio Cover ($13.95)

A lot of cases are black or brown, but MoKo’s offerings come in a wide variety of bright colors, including orange, yellow and green. A built-in kickstand works at three angles and the hand strap will help you take your iPad anywhere. The microfiber interior will keep your iPad protected when the case is closed.

Omoton Leather Cover Sleeve ($12.99)

This leather sleeve oozes professionalism: It looks like it belongs in a briefcase. It has a minimalist leather design and, at 2 mm thick, is absolutely tiny. A magnet keeps the iPad locked in the case when you’re not using it. Amazon commenters like the look of the case and that it doesn’t draw attention to the fact that it holds an iPad.