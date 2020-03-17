Best 2-in-1 laptops in 2020

If you want to use a stylus or your fingers for hand-written notes or drawings, then your best bet is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop with a touch screen. These convertible laptops give you more control than a touchpad when you're letting your creative juices flow. We've listed the best 2-in-1 laptops below, including bendback laptops with lids that flip 360 degrees and detachables, or tablets that attach to a keyboard.

We've included only the cream of the crop on this list, but upcoming devices threaten to dethrone today's best 2-in-1 laptops. For example, the new HP Spectre x360 15 and the Galaxy Book Flex α are two promising convertibles revealed earlier this year.

For the best balance between portability and usability, consider a 2-in-1 laptop featured on our best 13-inch laptops page. Smaller laptops and those on our best laptops under $500 page are great for kids and college students while these best 15-inch laptops provide lots of real estate for drawing or media viewing.

The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today

1. HP Spectre x360 (Late 2019)

2. Lenovo Yoga C940

3. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

4. Microsoft Surface Go

5. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

7. HP Spectre x360 15

8. HP Spectre Folio

9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019)

10. HP ZBook Studio x360 G5

11. Microsoft Surface Book 2

12. HP Elite Dragonfly

HP's Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop for its sleek design, fast performance and beautiful displays. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Fast overall performance

Shrill speakers at max volume

The Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop ever. Updated with a 10th Gen CPU and a more modern design, the Spectre x360 13 is improved in almost every way over its excellent predecessor. Highlights of this laptop include a stunning design that flaunts faceted edges and chamfered corners. Those precision-cut details make the Spectre look more like jewelry than a gadget.

Along with that stunning design is a bright 1080p display, epic 13+ hour battery life, and fast overall performance. There is practically nothing the Spectre x360 13 doesn't do well, although the speakers could use some tuning.

We put the Spectre x360 13 up against some of our other favorite 2-in-1 laptops, including the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga C940, but neither of these fantastic competitors could dethrone the HP.

See our HP Spectre x360 13 (Late 2019) review

Lenovo's Yoga C940 (14-inch) refines a proven formula, making it one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 14-inch laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim, premium design

Beautiful 4K display

Fast performance

Crisp, dynamic speakers

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

With the Yoga C940, Lenovo took a proven formula and refined it. Subtle design improvements, longer battery life (up to 11:46) and refreshed 10th Gen Intel processors make the Yoga C940 a worthy successor to last year's excellent Yoga C930.

As you'd expect from a Yoga-series laptop, the C940 has a premium, ultra-portable chassis and a unique hinge that doubles as a soundbar speaker. As a 2-in-1, that hinge can rotate 360-degrees to convert the Yoga C940 into a proper tablet. When it comes to viewing content, the Yoga C940's 1080p and 4K displays are crisp, vibrant and bright -- just beware, the UHD display drains the battery.

For all the basics it gets right, my favorite things about the Yoga C940 are its extra features. Those include a webcam cover (no more need to buy tape), a slot for the included stylus and a fingerprint sensor.

See our Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) review.

Another excellent option is the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019), a convertible laptop that goes toe-to-toe with the Spectre x360.

Another fantastic alternative

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright 13.4-inch display

Long battery life

Shallow keyboard

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around right now. It’s ridiculously sleek, boasts strong performance thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and it has a gorgeous 16:10 display, emitting over 500 nits of brightness.

On top of having a sequential hinge, it also features a variable torque that allows the lid to be lifted open without the machine wobbling or moving. Combine that with its 0.3~0.5-inch thin chassis, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.

Read our face-offs to see how the XPS 13 compares to the Spectre x360 13 and Yoga C940.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

With the Microsoft Surface Go, you get a beautiful display and a premium chassis for $400, making this the best 2-in-1 laptop on a budget.

The best value

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Display: 10-inch, 1800 x 1200-pixel | Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds

Colorful and bright display

Lightweight design

Comfortable keyboard with touchpad

Below-average battery life

Chunky bezels

The Microsoft Surface Go has a fantastic 1800 x 1200 display that punches above its $400 price. It's not only the pixel count that has us impressed, the Surface Go's display also has outstanding qualities. It can reproduce 129.2 percent of the sRGB color gamut and its maximum display brightness tops out at 415 nits, well above the 245 nit average for a budget laptop.

The display is our favorite part of the Surface Go, but it's not the only thing this detachable 2-in-1 has going for it. At a lightweight 1.1 pounds, the Surface Go is easy to carry around your house or take on a trip. It also has a comfortable optional keyboard with a touchpad, and its Windows Hello support makes logging in a breeze. While we wished it lasted longer on a charge, the Surface Go is an enticing 2-in-1 with a top-notch display.

See our full Microsoft Surface Go review.

Asus' Chromebook Flip C434 is the best 2-in-1 Chromebook thanks to its sleek design and quick performance.

The best 2-in-1 Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3 | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek aluminum chassis

Thin display bezels

Vivid 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Finicky touchpad

Asus regained its throne atop our Best Chromebook rankings with the new Chromebook Flip C434. New to this year's model is a larger 14-inch display, slimmer display bezels and improved performance thanks to a Core m3-8100Y CPU. This convertible doesn't just impress on paper, either.

The 1080p display is plenty vivid and we got more than a day of battery life during our real-world testing. Sure, the $569 Flip C434 is a bit pricey for a Chromebook, but there is currently no better option on the market.

See our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

If you prefer a tablet over a clamshell, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the best 2-in-1 detachable. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best detachable 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds/2.4 pounds (with keyboard)

Premium metal chassis

Fast overall performance

Bright, vivid display

Keyboard and stylus sold separately

Slow, expensive SSD

The Surface Pro 7 takes an excellent laptop in last year's Surface Pro 6 and gives it a power boost. While battery life takes a hit, the new 10th Gen CPUs provide outstanding performance.

The design hasn't changed at all, but the Surface Pro 7 now has a USB-C port for charging and connecting peripherals. Microsoft still sells the comfortable Alcantara-clad Type Cover and the super-responsive Surface Pen, which makes it easy to draw or take notes on this tablet's vivid and bright 12.3-inch display.

See our full Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

With everything the 13-inch model offers plus faster performance, the Spectre x360 15 is the best 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

The best 15-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Gorgeous design

Vivid panel

Comfortable keyboard

Long battery life

Muddy speakers

Our favorite 15-inch 2-in-1 of 2019 (so far), HP's Spectre x360 offers a powerful Core i7-8565U CPU and GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics in a slim and sexy aluminum chassis. With gem-cut edges and chamfered corners, there is no mistaking the Spectre x360 for anything but a premium machine.

But there's a lot more to the Spectre x360 than its looks, including an extremely comfortable keyboard, long battery life (more than 8 hours) and a vivid 4K panel.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch) review.

Clad in premium leather, HP's Spectre Folio is the 2-in-1 laptop with the best design.

The best design

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch/1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Luxurious leather chassis

Versatile 2-in-1 design

Good keyboard

Long battery life

Average performance

The HP Spectre Folio distracts from its middling performance with a stunning genuine leather chassis and innovative mechanism for transforming from a laptop into a tablet. Despite its small size, the Folio has a comfortable keyboard, and its Y-series CPU ensures a long battery life at more than 10 hours.

There isn't any laptop on the market like the Spectre Folio, so we hope HP updates it soon with 10th Gen processors. Regardless, it remains a great option for artists and designers.

See our full HP Spectre Folio review.

Business users should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen), the best 2-in-1 business laptop. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best business 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Bright, vivid 1080p display

Slim, durable aluminum chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life

No SD card reader

Lenovo took a chance with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the first metal ThinkPad, and it paid off. While we still love the signature matte-black carbon-fiber found on most ThinkPads, the aluminum and magnesium ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a gorgeous change of pace.

Not only does it have a slim design, but this convertible 2-in-1 flaunts a bright display and offers a best-in-class keyboard and long battery life. You also get loads of extra goodies, like a built-in stylus slot and webcam cover. There is simply no better business convertible than the ThinkPad X1 Yoga apart from HP's gorgeous new Elite Dragonfly.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019) review.

Power users should buy the HP ZBook Studio x360 G5, the best 2-in-1 workstation.

The best performing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Quadro P1000/Quadro P2000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: Up to 4TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Gorgeous 4K display

Great keyboard and stylus

Excellent performance and graphics

Long battery life

Lid flexes

The ZBook Studio x360 G5 armed with a powerful Intel Xeon processor and a Quadro P1000 GPU all packed into a slim 0.8-inch thick frame that can perform all the 360 degree flips.

It has a gorgeous aluminum hood, a vivid 4K display, and 9-hour battery life. It also comes with an optional ZBook Pen, which features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as tilt controls and three customizable buttons.

See our full ZBook Studio x360 G5 review.

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 has been around for a while but it is still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The one to splurge on

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 15-inch, 3240 x 2160-pixel | Size: 13.5 x 9.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Vivid display

Best 2-in-1 graphics performance

Versatile detachable design

Long battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

The 15-inch version of Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is a stunning technical achievement that packs a powerful, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU into the base of a detachable 2-in-1.

With that kind of graphics might, you can edit 4K videos or create professional 3D animations while you are connected to the keyboard and then pop the screen off for some drawing or note-taking. The Surface Book 2 also features a brilliant PixelSense display, a powerful Intel 8th-Gen Core i7 CPU and over 12 hours of battery life.

See our full Microsoft Surface Book 2 review.

HP's Elite Dragonfly is new 2-in-1 business laptop with a gorgeous chassis and long battery life. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Business features in a breathtaking chassis

CPU: Intel Core i3/i5/i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Gorgeous, lightweight design

Extremely long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Bright, vivid display

Audio needs some tuning

HP's Elite Dragonfly redefined what it means to be a business laptop. This stunning laptop has a breathtakingly gorgeous chassis that flaunts a unique dark-blue finish.

The design is as practical as it is attractive; The Elite Dragonfly has flexible hinges that convert the laptop into a tablet, and at 2.2 pounds, it's one of the most portable 13-inch laptops around.

You'll somehow need to take your eyes off the Elite Dragonfly's aluminum body to appreciate its bright and vivid 13.3-inch display. But the Elite Dragonfly's greatness doesn't stop there. The laptop also has a surprisingly comfortable keyboard, fast performance and a host of security features, including an IR camera, a fingerprint sensor and MIL-SPEC-810 rated durability.

See our full HP Elite Dragonfly review