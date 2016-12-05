How to Avoid Losing Your Laptop at the TSA Security Line

Did you lose your laptop after going through security at the airport? You're not alone. According to TSA public affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, almost 70 notebooks have been left at security checkpoints at Newark International Airport in New Jersey alone since October.

The TSA posted a picture of the pile of laptops on Instagram:

In the caption, the TSA recommends taping a business card or piece of paper with contact information to your laptop so that a representative can call you before you board the plane (or hold it for you if you already left).

Here are some more tips for making sure you don't lose your laptop in security lines (or to get them back):

Get in Touch

The TSA suggests getting in touch as soon as you notice something is missing. Don't know the agency's phone number? You can reach out to the AskTSA team on Twitter or on Facebook Messenger.

You can also check the TSA's lost and found contact list here for phone numbers, if you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way.

Keep a Number Handy

The TSA's suggestion to keep a business card or contact number taped to the bottom is a good one. If you're going to forget to do that, you could try something more permanent. You can make stickers or use address labels to keep your name and address attached.

If you're never going to resell your computer, you can consider getting it engraved (try taking it to a jeweler or local computer shop to see if they offer services).

Get TSA PreCheck

For those who are truly frequent travelers (or have some money to burn), consider getting TSA PreCheck. Besides not having to take your shoes or belt off at security, you also don't need to remove your laptop from your bag.

Check and Re-check

When you get out of the line, check your stuff. Then check it again. You should be doing this for all your things anyway. It might seem silly, but it's better than having your laptop end up on the TSA's Instagram.

