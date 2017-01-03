Asus Announces Long-Lasting, Metallic Chromebook Flip C302

Asus's original Chromebook Flip was one of the first Chrome OS machines to support Android app emulation. The latest model looks to help Google Play apps run even smoother. That's because the Chromebook Flip C302 offers a 12.5-inch bend-back, Full-HD display, a faster CPU and a full-size backlit keyboard, so it's great in both tablet and laptop modes.

Starting Price: $499

Release Date: Available Now

Key Specs: 12.5-inch touchscreen notebook; 360-degree hinge; Full-HD 1920 x 1080-pixel display; backlit keyboard; USB Type-C port; 2.65 pounds; up to Core m3 CPU & 8GB of RAM.

What's New: Asus updated its Chromebook Flip with a larger (12.5 inches vs. 2015's 10.1-inch design), Full-HD (1080p vs 2015's 1280 x 800-pixel panel) display, a sleek aluminum design and a future-friendly USB Type C port. Its optional Core m3 CPU will be much faster than the previous version's Rockchip 3288 processor.

Why You Should Care: The Flip C302's bend-back display means more than just sitting it in tent, laptop, display and tablet positions: it means it's ready to support Android apps from the Google Play store. Furthermore, it will likely run those apps without lag, as it can be ordered with up to a Core m3 CPU and 8GB of RAM.

Asus also touts the Chromebook's full-size, backlit keyboard, with a large touchpad and keys that offer 1.4 millimeters of travel, which should make it great for writing. Asus claims the Flip C302 should last up to 10 hours on a single charge, good for a touchscreen notebook.

Outlook: Optimistic. The Flip C302 may be pricey for a Chromebook, but its claimed battery life, specs and solid keyboard target the productivity-minded crowd.

