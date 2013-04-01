Apple Unveils iPhone 5F with Facebook Inside in Time for April Fools

Apple has launched an all-out assault on Facebook and Android ahead of the social networking giant's April 4th event, debuting the first Facebookified phone running iOS. Sick of hearing about how customizable Google's platform is, the Cupertino company decided to take matters into its own hands with the new iPhone 5F.

With today's announcement, Apple has reminded the world that it can be the first to innovate,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

At the center of the iPhone 5F experience is an all-new home screen with a folder full of Facebook apps. Users will find the Facebook app, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Camera and Poke app all in one place. “Only Apple could do this,” beamed Cook “and anyone who knows how to drag apps into a folder.”

Thats's not all the iPhone 5F can do. Owners of this "one-of-a-kind" handset can also import their Facebook friends as contacts, share pictures with friends from the Photos app and share articles from the web to the social network. Plus, you can tell Siri to post a Facebook update using your voice.

Granted, iPhone 5 owners can do all of the above today, but Apple wanted to create a special edition device that highlighted the Facebook integration within iOS 6.

As part of that effort, Apple will bundle a special iPhone 5F bumper case that customers can order with their profile picture on the back. “Why should your iPhone 5F have to be turned on for you to share with the world," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide product marketing.

Those eager to get their hands on the iPhone 5F don't have to stand in line or camp out overnight to get one. Because if you haven't figured it out by now, it's completely fictional. Happy April Fools!