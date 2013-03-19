Android 5.0 Allegedly Coming To Samsung Galaxy S4 and Note 2, Older Models Left Behind

Samsung’s most recent flagships, the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 2, are among the few devices that will be updated to Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie, a new rumor suggests.

Samsung news blog Sam Mobile reportedly obtained a list of Samsung Galaxy products slated to get the update. This list also includes the Galaxy S III, Galaxy Note 10.1 and Galaxy Note 8.0, but it looks as if the Galaxy S II and original Galaxy Note will be left behind. The blog continues to list a slew of dated and lower-end devices that won’t be updated beyond Android 4.2.2, such as the Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Fame and Galaxy Premier.

The blog doesn’t mention when the update could roll out to these devices, but does warn that this list hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung and is subject to change. Google has yet to make any official announcements regarding its next version of Android, but back in December the company’s Manu Cornet posted an illustration to his Google+ page demonstrating the evolution of Android. The last Android mascot in the line, pictured below, is holding a slice of pie -- alluding that this could be the next flavor of Google's mobile OS.

Google is likely to reveal more details about the next generation of Android at its I/O developer’s conference in May. During last year’s event, the search engine giant revealed Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and its flagship Nexus 7 tablet.

via Sam Mobile