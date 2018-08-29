Acer Plans to Shrink Swift 7 Even More

BERLIN — How much thinner can a laptop get? Acer looks like it’s trying to find out with its Swift 7 notebook.

The PC maker already introduced the thinnest laptop available earlier this year, with an earlier iteration of the 12.9 x 9.3 x 0.35-inch Swift 7. But Acer teased a new model of the ultraslim notebook here at the IFA trade show today (Aug. 29), promising that the new model would be less than a centimeter thin and weigh less than 1 kilogram.

In case you’re not up on your metric conversions, that would mean the new Swift 7 would be lighter than the 2.6 pounds the current version weighs in at.

Screen size will remain the same 14 inches on the Swift 7, but Acer is shrinking the bezels down 4.27mm. Because of that, the new Swift 7 should be about 15 percent smaller than its predecessor.

The smaller bezels mean more than just a smaller form factor for Acer’s notebook. The new version boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent.

Other than promising that the new Swift 7 would feature the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors, Acer didn’t have much else to say about the specs of the new notebook. We’re also waiting to hear pricing and availability, though those details could trickle out later during IFA, so stay tuned.