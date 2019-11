It's not every day that we get surprised by a deal, but an epic discount on the brand new XPS 13 2-in-1 (with 10th Gen CPUs) has us reaching for our wallets.

Dell is currently selling the XPS 13 2-in-1 with a 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,303 ($346 off) plus you get a $200 Visa prepaid card with your purchase. That's a total savings of $546 off of one of our favorite new laptops and the current best 2-in-1 laptop on the market.