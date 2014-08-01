Mac Keyboard Shortcuts and Their Windows Equivalents

If you are new to Mac OS X, it can be frustrating to learn some of the hot-keys that you were used to on Windows. While there isn't always an exact equivalent, there are a few shortcuts that are similar and will get you started.
Control-Alt-Delete
In Windows Control-Alt-Delete will bring up the security window allowing you to change users and lock the computer, among other things. There are a few hot-keys on the Mac that can perform the same functions.
- Control-Command-Eject restarts the Mac
- Control-Option-Command-Eject shuts down the Mac immediately
- Shift-Command-Q logs you out so you can login as another account
Control-Shift-Escape
Control-Shift-Escape pulls up the task manage on Windows and the equivalent on the Mac is the Force Quit menu. You access that with Command-Option-Escape.
Print Screen
You can put a snapshot of screen into your clipboard on Windows with the Print Screen button. Mac offers several hot-keys for screen shots:
- Shift-Command-3 takes a screen shot of the entire screen
- Shift-Command-4 takes a screen shot of an area
- Shift-Command-4-Space takes a screen shot of a specific window
The cursor changes to show you which screen shot type you'll be taking, and the shot it saved to your desktop.
MORE: How to Add a Signature to PDFs with Mac Preview
File and Document Shortcuts
There are many shortcuts you can use to open, edit, manage and close documents and files in Windows and Macintosh.
- To open a file in Windows, you type Control-O, and on the Mac you hit Command-O.
- To open a new document hit Control-N or Command-N on a Mac.
- To select all the text on a page or document, you hit Control-A or Command-A on a Mac.
- Copy highlighted text with Control-C or Command-C on a Mac.
- Cut the highlighted text with Control-X or Command-X on a Mac.
- Paste the copied or cut text with Control-V or Command-V on a Mac.
- Paste special text with Control-Alt-V or Control-Command-V
- Print the current document with Control-P or Command-P on a Mac.
- Save the file or document with Control-S or Command-S on a Mac.
- Closing a window is slightly different on a Mac from Windows. On Windows, you close a file window with Alt-F4 and the equivalent on a Mac is Command-W. But that only closes the open window, not the entire app. If you need to close the entire app, you hit Command-Q.
Other Macintosh Shortcuts
You can learn other Mac shortcuts by going to the System Preferences, then Keyboard in the Shortcuts tab. My favorite hot-keys are Command-Q to quit apps and Command-W to close windows.