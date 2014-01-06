Vizio Portable Smart Audio Speaker Has Built-In Android Tablet

Tons of speaker systems can interact with tablets, but few can double as one. Enter Vizio's Portable Smart Audio series, a pair of travel-ready Bluetooth speakers with fully-functional Android slates built right into the body.

Available with 7-inch and 4.7-inch displays, the Portable Smart Audio device has an all-black design with a touchscreen sandwiched between either speaker. The 4.7-inch model has a brick-like shape that can easily fit into a bookbag, while the heftier 7-inch version has a handle at the bottom for portability.

Vizio played us a short clip of an electronic dance track on the 7-inch Smart Audio speaker, and the thick bass was as well-represented as the snappy snare. An acoustic folk song on the 4.7-inch version rendered audio quality that was almost as clear as that of its big brother.

According to Vizio, the Wi-Fi enabled speakers will ship with Android 4.4 KitKat, allowing users to enjoy crisp 2-channel audio from Spotify, Netflix and the bevy of Android games available on Google Play. The device sports a USB port for accessing external content, and will come with an undisclosed amount of onboard storage.

If you want an all-in-one interface for finding your favorite music and playing it through high-quality speakers, Vizio's Portable Smart Audio series is shaping up to be a solid addition to the living room. We look forward to testing the final build of the unit, which currently has no price, battery life claims or release date.