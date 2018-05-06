Help Me, Laptop: Upgrading a ThinkPad to SSD Storage

Nobody should have to suffer the pain of using a machine that relies on an antiquated hard drive when they can just as easily get one with a solid state drive (SSD), which offers faster speeds and greater reliability.
Such is the case with Tom's Guide forum member Carpathian (Vigo, is that you?), who's trying to decide between two laptops, whose storage they want to replace. Carpathian writes:
Based on our reviews alone, we'd give the edge to the ThinkPad T430, which got 4 stars and an Editors' Choice award, over the 3.5-star X130e. Their pros and cons are similar (small touchpads and a dim display mar lengthy battery life and comfortable keyboards), but the T430 lasted a whopping 6 hours and 16 minutes longer than the X130e on a single charge.
MORE: Best Lenovo Laptops
The T430 is also more befitting of Carpathian's specific needs, as it's designed with an accessible hard disk. Lenovo even provides a how-to video for the process, which you can see here, whereas the smaller X130e's storage bay doesn't seem as accessible. Lenovo doesn't list the size of the T430's hard drive, so you'll want to wait to buy an SSD until you learn what this laptop supports.
Lastly, that extra 4GB of RAM might make the difference between smooth and lackluster multitasking, depending on how much you push your machine. So, Carpathian, your best bet is to fork over that extra $100 and get the T430.
Credit: Lenovo