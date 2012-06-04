TwitchTV, Paradox Interactive Announce In-Game Livestream Integration

There are times in every gamers' life when they pull off a move so sweet that it has to be shared with as many people as possible for maximum bragging rights. A recent partnership between TwitchTV and PC game publisher Paradox Interactive will enable scores of gamers to livestream their games directly to TwitchTV.

Paradox's "The Showdown Effect" will be the first game to feature a direct link from the player's dashboard to the TwitchTV broadcasting platform. Launched in 2011, TwitchTV has grown rapidly, drawing 12 million unique views per month, making it the world's largest gaming broadcast and chat community, and an ideal place for gamers to show their skills. Known for strategy games such as "Crusader Kings" and the "Hearts of Iron" series, Paradox is branching out with its latest title. Taking inspiration from '80s and '90s-era action movies, the title has lots of over-the-top action with unique outlandish weaponry.

In addition to Paradox Interactive, TwitchTV is working with several big software and hardware publishers on upcoming integration projects. Paradox will unveil additional content from the nascent title at 12pm (PST) on the E3 convention floor. TwitchTV will also feature new content from Capcom, Activision, Ubisoft and 2KGames.