Best 10-inch Netbook on Sale: Toshiba NB205 for $309 on Black Friday

We are huge, huge fans of the Toshiba NB205 netbook. The 10-inch system has typical netbook specs: a 1.66-GHz Atom N280 CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 250GB hard drive. But its design, when you get the metal version, is a step above its competitors. With brushed brushed metal accents, a beautiful textured lid, a giant touchpad, and gorgeous metal island keys, the NB205 feels like a luxury portable, even though it isn't priced like one. And did we mention that it gets around 9 hours of battery life?

Normally, the Windows 7 version of the NB205 goes for around $400, but today Amazon is selling it for just $309 on Black Friday. If you were thinking about getting a 10-inch netbook this holiday season, this is the deal to jump on.

Read Review of the NB205 | Buy the NB205

