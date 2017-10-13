Take Up to $330 Off Lenovo Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Laptops

As much as we love Lenvovo's ThinkPad line, there are times when a business notebook doesn't fit the bill. If you're in the market for a gaming laptop or a sleek 2-in-1, Lenovo is currently taking up to $330 off select IdeaPad, Yoga, Flex, and Legion laptops via coupon code "OCTDEAL2".

Buy on Lenovo

The sale includes the Editors' Choice Yoga 910. After coupon, the Yoga 910 with 4K screen drops to $1,449.99 ($200 off). The Yoga 910 offers the perfect blend of power, style, and adaptability. It has a watchband hinge that lets you use the laptop in multiple modes and its almost bezel-free display gives you all the screen real estate you need in a compact body. This configuration features a 13.9-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) multi-touch LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

For gamers, the Legion Y720 is a loud and proud gaming rig. It has powerful speakers and it even works with the Xbox One's wireless controller. After coupon, the Legion Y720 drops to $1,519.99 ($330 off). This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive with a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's sale ends October 22.