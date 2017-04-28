Take $100 Off the iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Tablets come in all shapes and sizes these days, but the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is hands down the best tablet in its class. It's capable of delivering desktop-grade performance in a compact, manageable size.

Apple's tablet celebrated its one -year birthday last month, so it comes as no surprise that retailers are offering solid discounts on Apple's tablet. However, none beat Best Buy's current sale. The retailer is taking $100 off all iPad Pro 9.7-inch WiFi models with price starting at $499.99 for the 32GB model, $599.99 for the 128GB model, and $699.99 for the 256GB model. Each tablet is $100 cheaper than Apple's price.

When it comes to portability, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro leads the field beating larger competitors like Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S. At 0.98 pounds, it's also about a half pound lighter than the immediate competition.

Buy on Best Buy

The iPad Pro uses Apple's desktop-like A9X processor. It has a glorious 2048 x 1536 resolution display paired with 2GB of RAM. That keeps the tablet running smooth no matter what you're doing. Other benefits of the iPad Pro are a 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP FaceTime camera, and the ability to record 4K video.

You could argue that the new $329 iPad is a better value, but the iPad Pro has it beat with a better screen, better graphics performance, and stylus support. Currently at $100 off, it's as cheap as it's ever been.