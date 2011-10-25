Tablet World Series Game 6: ThinkPad Tablet vs. Eee Pad Slider. Voting Ends 10/27 at 9 a.m.

What's mightier: the pen or the keyboard? In this penultimate game of the 2011 Tablet World Series, we're going to find out as the Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet faces off against the ASUS Eee Pad Slider for a chance to face the Sony Tablet S for the championship.

Update (10/27): The Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet has won by a wide margin of 60 to 40.

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet

The first serious Android business tablet, Lenovo's 10-inch ThinkPad Tablet has an active stylus which uses N-Trig DuoSense technology and a powerful note-taking app which converts your scribbles into ASCII text. Better still, the ThinkPad tablet features the encryption and remote wipe capability IT departments demand. UI enhancements like Lenovo's App wheel and the ability to close programs from the layers menu round out this unique offering.

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet Review

ASUS Eee Pad Slider

With ASUS's Eee Pad Slider, there's no need to carry a separate keyboard attachment as a full QWERTY just folds out like it would on a phone. Other goodies on this 10-inch Android slate include a full size USB port and a bright IPS display supercharge this slate.

Eee Pad Slider Review

So who gets to advance to the final round? Vote between now and Thursday, 10/27 at 9 a.m. ET to help your favorite slate advance.