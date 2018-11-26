Trending

Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 Just $799 with Keyboard for Cyber Monday

If you've been on the fence about getting the Surface Pro 6, this deal will change your mind. But you're going to have to hurry.

Right now Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 6 for just $799 with keyboard. That's a savings of $260.

This configuration includes a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. In our review of the Surface Pro 6, we praised its bright and colorful display, long battery life and swift quad-core performance.

The Surface Pro 6's keyboard is also best in class among detachable 2-in-1 devices. You don't get a USB-C port, but that flaw is easy to overlook, especially at this price. What you don't get at this price is the Surface Pen. That's $99 extra.

