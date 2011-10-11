Super Sequel? Motorola Atrix 2 Hits AT&T Oct 16th for $99

The first smartphone that doubled as a laptop finally has a proper sequel, but was it worth the wait? The Motorola Atrix 2 isn't all that different from its predecessor, featuring a slightly larger 4.3-inch qHD screen (up from 4 inches) and support for faster 4G speeds (21 Mbps vs 14.4 Mbps). It also fits into a redesigned Motorola Lapdock 100 accessory, which transforms this superphone into a notebook, complete with Firefox, full keyboard, and touchpad. Asking price? A pretty reasonable $99 with two-year contract.

Other standout features include the ability to capture 1080p video with the 8-MP camera, HDMI out with mirroring capability, and ZumoCast for streaming files and media from your PC. Business users will appreciate microSD card encryption, VPN support, and enhanced Exchange options. The lack of 4G LTE support is a bummer, but it's hard to argue with the low price. Get more details and beauty shots below to hold you over until the Atrix 2 goes on sale Oct. 16th.

Motorola Atrix 2 Quick Specs